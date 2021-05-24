newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nepal Says Everest Climbing Continues Despite Reports of COVID-19

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A Nepali government official said on Monday that many foreign climbers were continuing their attempts to summit Mount Everest despite reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest peak. In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the...

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Everest#Mount Sharp#Nepali#Norwegian#Austrian#Furtenbach Adventures#Reuters Tv#The Department Of Tourism#Everest Base Camp#Summit Mount Everest#Climbers#Kathmandu#Expedition Leaders#Helicopter Pilots#April#Flying#Covid 19 Cases#Doctors#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Foreign expedition abandons Everest attempt citing COVID-19 risks

An international expedition abandoned its attempt to scale Mount Everest on Saturday, citing risks posed by an increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the base camp, the organisers said. Some climbers were evacuated from Everest base camp in April after they fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms as Nepal battles a...
Public HealthCNN

Nepal tries to form a new government as its Covid-19 crisis deepens

(CNN) — Nepal has been thrown into political turmoil after the country's Prime Minister was forced to step down following public anger over his response to a deadly second wave of Covid-19. K. P. Sharma Oli -- who touted unproven coronavirus remedies and attended crowded events even as cases rose -- was removed from his position after losing a vote of confidence on Monday.
Public HealthReliefweb.int

Nepal: COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report No. 36 (As of 14 May 2021)

This report is produced by Office of the Resident Coordinator in collaboration with partners. It covers the period from 1-14 May 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 21 May 2021. HIGHLIGHTS. Hospitals face shortages of oxygen, beds, essential supplies and trained human resources, have reached capacity...
Public HealthReliefweb.int

Nepal - COVID-19 Response Situation Report No. 01, 18 May 2021

• The ongoing lockdown, officially the prohibitory order, imposed in the Kathmandu valley has been extended by 15 days up to 27 May. Initially imposed for one week since April 29, it was extended until 12 May earlier. However, a meeting of the three chief district officers of the Kathmandu on Tuesday decided to extend it by 15 days, arguing the spread of the coronavirus infection has not been contained yet.
WorldKenosha News.com

Guide: Over 100 virus cases on Everest despite Nepal denials

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week...
WorldFrankfort Times

Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last...
Public Healthdevex.com

Nepal struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases

As Nepal reels from a deadly second wave of coronavirus, health professionals have taken it upon themselves to tell the truth. At a meeting of doctors organized by Kathmandu Metropolitan City on May 11, Dr. Chandra Mani Adhikari, executive director of Shahid Gangalal Heart Center, said, "No one is going to say this, but I [will] say it: our health system has collapsed."
WorldUS News and World Report

Record-Breaking Sherpa Says Mountain Goddess Warned Him From 26th Everest Ascent

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A Nepali Sherpa, who has climbed Mount Everest a record 25 times, said on Tuesday he had a dream in which a "mountain goddess" warned him from making another ascent this month. Kami Rita Sherpa, 51, scaled the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain via the traditional southeast ridge route...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

More Than 100 Hikers at Mount Everest Base Camp Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Guide Says

At least 100 people at the Mount Everest base camp have tested positive for Covid-19, a climbing guide told Huff Post. Lukas Furtenbach, an outfitter who paused expeditions out of fear of the virus, said that one of his international guides and six Nepali sherpa guides have tested postive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” he told the Associated Press. “We have at least 100 people minimum positive for COVID in base camp, and then the numbers might be something like 150 or 200.” Furtenbach added that people appeared to be visibly sick and that he was able to hear hikers coughing in their tents. The number of coronavirus-infected hikers is outstanding considering that the Nepalese government has issued only 408 hiking permits to Everest this season, and that there are only a couple hundred climbing guides stationed at the base camp.
Public HealthHuman Rights Watch

Nepal: Covid-19 Pandemic Fueling Child Labor

The unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is pushing children into exploitative and dangerous child labor. Many children feel they have no choice but to work to help their families survive, but a rise in child labor is not an inevitable consequence of the pandemic. The Nepali government and...
WorldInternational Business Times

Everest Hopefuls 'Camp' At Home To Avoid Covid-19 In Nepal

Mountaineer Akash Neggi is fully prepared to take on the world's highest mountain -- after spending several weeks sleeping in a tent in his living room in New Jersey. As Nepal battles Covid-19, a growing number of climbers are using oxygen-deprivation tents ahead of their expeditions to reduce exposure to the coronavirus by cutting down the length of their Himalayan adventure.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Behind Nepal's alarming COVID-19 surge

While India's second wave has alarmed the world, the situation is equally dire across the border in Nepal, which has now surpassed India's per capita death rate. The big picture: A number of geopolitical, cultural and medical factors have created the perfect pandemic storm in the landlocked Asian nation. What's...
Public HealthPosted by
Direct Relief

On the Ground, Fighting Nepal’s Covid-19 Wave

On Monday, Dr. Rajeev Shrestha watched as a 24-year-old patient deteriorated, then died in emergency care. His Covid-19 results had just come back positive earlier that day, after his mild flu-like symptoms began to worsen abruptly. “We couldn’t do anything,” said Shrestha, a physician and professor at Dhulikhel Hospital and...