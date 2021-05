Intelligent technology has reached through much of the HVAC industry now, and while intelligence in HVAC is much more than just smart thermostats, those smart HVAC products were one of the first in recent years to take homeowners by storm. One of these products is the Google Nest, and at the Nest Pro Virtual Summit on May 20, the company highlighted the ways it hopes to partner with HVAC contractors to serve homeowners through an end-to-end smart home.