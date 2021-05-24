Middle East’s Ramadan hotel occupancy approached 2019 level

I am excited to share that AWS plans to open a new infrastructure region in the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Launching in the first half of 2022, the new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, providing customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud. The (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their data in the UAE while also providing even lower latency across the country. Organizations using this region will also be able to access advanced technologies from the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services to drive innovation including compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile services, and more.