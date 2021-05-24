Middle East’s Ramadan hotel occupancy approached 2019 level
The Middle East reported Ramadan hotel occupancy levels that were improved from last year and only slightly below the 2019 comparable, according to the latest data from STR. “Muslims worldwide have marked Ramadan in decidedly different ways over the last two years, but for the Middle East, there is a sense of some normalcy as vaccinations expand and domestic restrictions are lifted,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s area director for Middle East & Africa. “Key markets in the region have been outperforming their global peers, and near-normal occupancy levels for the holy month are another good indicator for the industry moving forward.”www.hospitalitynet.org