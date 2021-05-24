Minor Hotels to Rebrand Historic Hotel in Amsterdam, Holland
Minor Hotels has confirmed plans to rebrand the NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky as the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam in Autumn 2021. The property, which will be Anantara's first hotel in Holland, has over 155 years of history and dates back to 1866 when Mr. Adolph Wilhelm Krasnapolsky, a charismatic Polish tailor, opened a tiny coffee house on the site. As it grew in popularity, he added rooms for rent and later rebuilt it into a modern hotel.www.hospitalitynet.org