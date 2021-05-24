Swamp Radio 5/22/21

The gestalt theory of "the whole is more than the sum of its parts,” was in evidence in Sonoma County, California, on May 22, as the so-called Tree of Life Band delivered a dandy of a benefit show. The group was a one-time conglomerate in support of the Tree of Life Fund, which supports children and young adults living with profound developmental disabilities. The ensemble included the three core members of Midnight North (Elliott Peck, Grahame Lesh, and Connor O’Sullivan), Jackie Greene, Alex Nelson, David Simon-Baker, Jeremy Hoenig, and Brian Lesh. The band emanated profound power, precision, and intuitive nonverbal communication throughout, with almost everyone taking lead vocals during the course of the night, which featured mostly cover tunes, some more obscure than others.