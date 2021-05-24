newsbreak-logo
Brockway senior gets grant for greenhouse

By Andrew Bundy newsroom@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROCKWAY – Even though she will not get to enjoy the fruits of her labor, Emily Roush was able to give back to the Brockway Chapter of the FFA by getting a grant to redo the tables in the greenhouse. Roush has worked in the greenhouse the whole time she...

www.thecourierexpress.com
Related
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Jefferson County Fair accepting applications for royalty contest (copy)

BROOKVILLE — The 2021 Jefferson County Fair Royalty Contest will be held Sunday, July 18, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at approximately 2:30 p.m. The contest is open to young ladies who reside in Jefferson County, ages 8-20 as of June 1. The competition will determine who will hold the titles of Fair Princess, Fair Junior Queen, and Fair Queen for the upcoming year.
Brockway, PACourier-Express

11 from region inducted into BC3 honor societies

BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College has inducted 11 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties this spring into its Rho Phi chapter of an international academic honor society and into its Delta Kappa chapter of an international honor society for business students. New members of Phi Theta Kappa...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Authority finalizes schedule for Jefferson County Fair

BROOKVILLE — “We are all trying to catch up from 2020, doing our best,” Toni Facchine said last Wednesday night as the Jefferson County Fair Authority finalized the schedule for the 2021 Jefferson County Fair. The fair will be held the week of July 18 to 24, beginning with opening...
Jefferson County, PAwpxz1041fm.com

JEFFERSON, CLEARFIELD COUNTY SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE GRANT AWARDS FROM LATEST ROUND OF FARM TO SCHOOL GRANTS

The state Department of Agriculture has announced the latest round of Farm to School Grants. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says 39 projects in 30 counties, including three projects in Jefferson and Clearfield, have been approved for Farm to School Grants. In Jefferson County, Creative Garden will be awarded nearly $3,000 for the creation of a school garden and procurement of local chicken and eggs for student meals. In Clearfield County, DuBois Area School District will be awarded nearly $15,000 for classroom curriculum and learning opportunities at Matson Lumber, Kennis Farms, and Danone North America. Curwensville Area School District will be awarded nearly $9,500 for procurement of local products for tastings and a field trip to a local farm.
Brockway, PACourier-Express

Mengle Memorial Library participating in Remake Learning Days

BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway is finalizing plans for this year’s Remake Learning Days program at the library. The theme is “plant a rainbow” and focuses on books about flowers, encouraging participants to create their own rainbows by drawing them or planting flowers. The book driving this...
Brockway, PACourier-Express

Brockway FFA kicks off 2021 plant sale

BROCKWAY – Not even COVID-19 can stop the Brockway Chapter of the FFA’s (Future Farmers of America) Greenhouse Plant Sale. Last year, Brockway did a limited plant sale with masks and social distance measures. This year, the sale is back in full bloom. The first event is this Saturday, and...