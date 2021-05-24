Brockway senior gets grant for greenhouse

The state Department of Agriculture has announced the latest round of Farm to School Grants. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says 39 projects in 30 counties, including three projects in Jefferson and Clearfield, have been approved for Farm to School Grants. In Jefferson County, Creative Garden will be awarded nearly $3,000 for the creation of a school garden and procurement of local chicken and eggs for student meals. In Clearfield County, DuBois Area School District will be awarded nearly $15,000 for classroom curriculum and learning opportunities at Matson Lumber, Kennis Farms, and Danone North America. Curwensville Area School District will be awarded nearly $9,500 for procurement of local products for tastings and a field trip to a local farm.