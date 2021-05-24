newsbreak-logo
Are hyperbaric chambers really a fountain of youth?

By Isobel Whitcomb
Popular Science
Cover picture for the articleAging is an inevitable part of having a body. But humans have spent centuries trying to reverse this natural process. Numerous treatments promising to rewind the clock—renew your skin, sharpen your brain, release the achiness in your joints and muscles—have targeted consumers seeking a youthful look. The latest attempt at revitalizing the human body relies on an old, bizarre, and somewhat scary-looking device called a hyperbaric chamber. An increasing number of health spas and specialized medical facilities are offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which involves crawling into a pressurized chamber and breathing in pure oxygen to allegedly promote circulation and heal damaged tissues. For $400 per hour (and up), some HBOT facilities market it as a cure-all for aging related afflictions, from fatigue to poor eyesight. Celebrities from Michael Phelps to Justin Bieber swear by it, and an increasing number of wealthy “wellness-seekers” are buying HBOT chambers for their own homes, at a hefty price tag of $20,000. Forbes called it one of the wellness trends to watch in 2021.

