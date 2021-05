Taito and ININ Games announced this week that they'll be releasing DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX+ on console next month. The original DariusBurst: Another Chronicle was released over ten years ago, specifivally for arcades and mainly in Japan. The kit got an upgrade with the EX version in 2011, but beyond that, not much was done with the game after it started fading from cabinets. Now that EX version of the game will be making its way to home conosles with a little something extra as they bring what is essentially a complete version of the title to the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. The game will have all the same features and controls as the arcade version had, with several improvements (developed by Pyramid Inc.) all around and bonus content to match. We have more about the game below as it will be released on June 11th, 2021.