Webster Groves, MO

A Better Reading Curriculum

By Tiffany (Murnan) Albrecht
 5 days ago

We have excellent teachers in the Webster Groves School District. They deserve a better reading curriculum than the one they have. At Clark Elementary School, only 69.3% of students scored proficient or advanced in reading, according to the Missouri Department of Education. That means nearly one in three students are not reading proficiently, by the department’s definition of proficiency. Clark is one of the highest scoring elementary schools in the district.

