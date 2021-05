Square Enix held its Final Fantasy Festival, a two day expo, virtually this year and unveiled a ton of information to fans concerning Final Fantasy XIV along with information from its Producer and a Question and Answer segment. During the Final Fantasy Festival, an official schedule for the future of the fantasy MMORPG was unveiled. Most importantly, the fans received the best news possible as Square Enix announced that Endwalker, the game’s upcoming expansion, will launch on November 23rd and bring with it new raids, dungeons, jobs and a playable race. Owners of the Playstation 5 who were patiently awaiting the release of Final Fantasy XIV on the console will only have to wait until 25th May 2021 as the game will officially commence service on the console.