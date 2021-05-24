What About Sarah Unsicker?

Another legislative year is in the books, but it's not time to put this book on the shelf yet. While the triumvirate (the governor and House and Senate leaders) have declared victory in the short term, they are still far from reaching a deal that satisfies all parties. The preliminary budget deal is a “numbers only” agreement. It does not include any of the policies that Speaker Hortman or the governor have been demanding for weeks. The $52 billion budget agreement between the leaders includes full federal conformity for both PPP loans and unemployment payments, as well as no tax increases for now. This budget agreement was strictly a back-of-the-napkin agreement on numbers with nothing having been drafted and includes no policy provisions, which I addressed in an interview with KEYC News Now.