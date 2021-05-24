What About Sarah Unsicker?

Canadian storm troopers have aggressively escalated to the point where they are harassing and issuing fines to people for shaking hands. It sounds absurd, and it truly is, but there is a dark reason why tyrants create and enforce such absurd dictates. They are meant to further corrupt already compromised law enforcement, while acclimating a thoroughly subdued public to question nothing. We did not fight when our chances were better, so the authoritarianism will get much worse internationally hereon. Every time that we wore a mask or avoided other people, we told them that we wanted more, and so they are emboldened like never before.