Blinken to travel to Middle East amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his diplomatic mission in the Middle East, after the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Tuesday, Blinken announced plans to reopen a diplomatic office in Jerusalem that oversees outreach to the Palestinians. The consulate had been merged with the new US embassy to Israel established by the Trump administration in 2018. Blinken said, though, that the US has no immediate plans to pursue peace talks between the two sides, but expressed hope for creating a “better environment” that could lead to negotiations. Blinken arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, calling Egypt a “real and effective partner,” and will continue to Jordan. Both US allies have signed peace treaties with Israel and often serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.