The perceived “gas shortage” has led to more and more stories of people panic buying fuel and doing intensely foolish things. There has been everything from people trying to put diesel in their gasoline cars to rumors of people using flimsy plastic containers to hoard as much gas as possible. In Florida, a Hummer H2 owner filled the back of the truck with 20 gallons of fuel in gas cans right before the Hummer unsurprisingly went up in flames.