Pfizer begins testing use of pnuemococcal vaccine along with COVID-19 booster shot

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has started immunizing the first patients in a new study looking at administering the company’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot. The study will include 600 adults over 65 years who will be recruited...

kelofm.com
