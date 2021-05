Cincinnati made East Carolina's baseball team work for just about everything this weekend in Ohio, but the Pirates still managed to grind out a key series win, three games to one, to remain in first place in the American Athletic Conference heading into the final week of the regular season. Needing their bullpen to step up in a major way with no starter available for the series finale on Sunday, the Pirates' relief arms did just that, getting key outings from several pitchers and enough offense in a 5-2 victory inside UC Baseball Stadium to clinch the series.