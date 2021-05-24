newsbreak-logo
Dogs learn to sniff out Covid with 94% accuracy in new study

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Labrador has been specially trained to sniff out Covid-19 with up to 94% accuracy, according to a new UK study. The dog is seen inspecting three identical-looking canisters, before stopping in front of one. It is one of six canine detectives from the charity Medical Detection Dogs that have participated in a trial testing more than 3,500 odour samples.

