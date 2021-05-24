newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Chinese ultramarathon survivor rescued by herdsman, sheltered in cave

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Long-distance runner Zhang Xiaotao was in the leading pack of the ultramarathon race in China in which 21 people died from hypothermia after being drenched by freezing rain and buffeted by gale-force winds on a mountain trail. Of the half dozen frontrunners, Zhang was the only one...

