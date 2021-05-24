Live steam locomotive information thanks to Swanage Railway and Real Time Trains partnership

Control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body named Great British Railways as part of sweeping reforms.The organisation will own and manage rail infrastructure, issue contracts to private firms to run trains, set most fares and timetables, and sell tickets.It will absorb Network Rail in a bid to end the current "blame-game system" between train and track operations when disruption occurs.The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail has been published as a white paper.What’s the problem?In 2018, radical new train schedules in the London area and northern England fell apart and caused weeks of chaos. The...