Live steam locomotive information thanks to Swanage Railway and Real Time Trains partnership

By Michael Holden
railadvent.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive train information is now available for the first time at a heritage railway thanks to the Swanage Railway and Real Time Trains and a Culture Recovery Fund grant. Digital screens in 1950s style notice board frames will give up to date information about the trains, including the locomotive hauling it and facilities onboard. These boards have been installed at Swanage and Corfe Castle stations, with more boards set to be installed at Norden and Harmans Cross.

