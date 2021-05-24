newsbreak-logo
Flock to Disney Springs for New Disney Junior ‘The Chicken Squad’ Photo Wall

By TKI Newsroom
thekingdominsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGAWK!!!!!!! Flock to Disney Springs with your little ones to check out the new photo wall celebrating Disney Junior’s new animated comedy-adventure series “The Chicken Squad.” Inspired by Doreen Cronin’s popular children’s books, “The Chicken Squad” follows a trio of young chicken siblings—Coop, Sweetie and Little Boo—and their retired search and rescue dog mentor, Captain Tully, as they team up on problem-solving adventures in their backyard to help their animal friends.

thekingdominsider.com
