Flock to Disney Springs for New Disney Junior ‘The Chicken Squad’ Photo Wall
BAGAWK!!!!!!! Flock to Disney Springs with your little ones to check out the new photo wall celebrating Disney Junior’s new animated comedy-adventure series “The Chicken Squad.” Inspired by Doreen Cronin’s popular children’s books, “The Chicken Squad” follows a trio of young chicken siblings—Coop, Sweetie and Little Boo—and their retired search and rescue dog mentor, Captain Tully, as they team up on problem-solving adventures in their backyard to help their animal friends.thekingdominsider.com