The second half of the year is when we’re expecting the next major Galaxy Unpacked event. It may happen in August and by then we hope to see the new foldable phones–the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The actual market release is unknown but we are happy to know and tell you the foldable smartphones from Samsung will be unveiled soon. The pair may also be followed by another phone with an unconventional display. It could be the Samsung Galaxy Z Roll. The tech giant may also introduce another Galaxy Z foldable phone with dual or tri-fold design.