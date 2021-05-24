Hand Mixer Saves Sore Arms One Dough at a Time
Product reviewed: Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer. I recently discovered that the hand mixer I have in my kitchen is the one my mother gave me 18 years ago when I moved out. It was a hand-me-down that she gave me when she bought a new one. It’s been used so much that the two fastest speeds don’t even work. Needless to say, when the opportunity came up to test and review the Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer, I was up for the task.foodandnutrition.org