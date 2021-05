Pandemic hot take number 4,005,590: I have a loose relationship with time now. Most days when I think about “last year,” I’m really thinking of 2019. My morning routine revolves around whether or not I have had enough sleep. If yes, I’ll wake up at 6:45am, why not? If not, I’ll wait until the very last possible minute, usually 8:30am. Then I go into a time compression machine for eight to 10 hours, where a stream of deadlines, meeting reminders and FitBit notifications tell me, “wow, you haven’t moved from your seat in eight to 10 hours.” All the while, I get reminders that things are opening back up again, returning to “normal.”