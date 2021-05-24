Strawberries and cream cake by Helen Goh
This beautiful cake for strawberry lovers is made using a standard creaming method, where butter and sugar are beaten together until light and creamy before adding eggs and flour. The addition of ground almonds and fresh strawberries gives the cake a rich nutty flavour and intense fruitiness, which is tempered by the creamy icing. Both the cake and the icing may be made a day ahead (keep the icing refrigerated), then assembled on the day of serving. For a delicious autumnal variant, swap the strawberries for plums and change the lemon zest to orange.www.theguardian.com