Strawberries and cream cake by Helen Goh

In a large heavy bottomed pan on medium heat, put the vegetable oil and corn kernels, stir them to coat the kernels with oil, and put the lid on the pan. Shake the pan from time to time, always keeping the lid closed, until the corn starts to sizzle. When the corn begins to pop, shake the pan with the lid closed every 30 seconds or so. Take pan off the fire when there are 5 seconds between pops and all of the corn seems to have popped. This whole process should take about 5 minutes. Set popcorn aside to cool, with the lid off.