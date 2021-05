BEIJING — Shares of JD Logistics, the logistics arm of Chinese language e-commerce big JD.com, rose on Friday as the corporate debuted on the Hong Kong Inventory Change. Shares surged greater than 18% at one level, after opening at 46.05 Hong Kong {dollars}. A lot of these beneficial properties have been later pared, with the inventory ending its first buying and selling day in Hong Kong 3.32% increased than its concern worth.