newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers debt-ridden amid tobacco boom

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's tobacco is flourishing again. And so are the auctions where premium prices are being paid for the "golden leaf" that is exported around the world. Most of the growers are Black, a historic change from when tobacco was largely produced by white farmers. But many of...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Tobacco Industry#Flue Cured Tobacco#Food Banks#Government Debt#Food Production#Commercial Banks#Zimbabwean#Tobacco Control#Land Bank#Ap Photo#Black Tobacco Farmers#Tobacco Crop#Tobacco Growers#Tobacco Production#Farmers Money#White Farmers#Tobacco Research#Resettled Farmers#Chinese Buyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Food Bank
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureVoice of America

Tobacco Is Profitable in Zimbabwe, But Growers Speak of Debt

Zimbabwean farmers are again growing tobacco. But some say it is lenders who are profiting by placing farmers in debt. Rosemary Dzodza is a small farmer who recently traveled 200 kilometers to the capital, Harare. She brought her tobacco crop for what she hoped would be a profitable day. But...
AgricultureWBUR

Debt Relief For Black Farmers Faces Backlash From Banks, Other Farmers

Almost $4 billion in debt relief is set to go out to Black farmers and other farmers of color in June, part of President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. But the banks that hold those loans say that they will lose profits off of the interest payments, and white farmers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the grounds that these payments are racist toward them.
Agriculturebootsandsabers.com

Racist Debt Relief Program for Farmers Increases Racial Divisions

LaGRANGE, Mo. — Shade Lewis had just come in from feeding his cows one sunny spring afternoon when he opened a letter that could change his life: The government was offering to pay off his $200,000 farm loan, part of a new debt relief program created by Democrats to help farmers who have endured generations of racial discrimination.
Agricultureq957.com

Debt relief for U.S. minority farmers coming in June – USDA

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday it will start erasing an estimated $4 billion dollars in debt to minority farmers in June, as it seeks to address racial discrimination. The Biden administration hopes to make right with Black and other minority farmers, who for decades have...
Agricultureamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders farmers to collect urine for fertilizer amid shortage

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea regularly demands a lot from its citizens, from free labor at building sites to food donations for troops. But the latest order to farmers has them wetting themselves with scornful laughter: Each farmer must donate two liters of their urine daily to make fertilizer, sources in the country told RFA.
Public HealthYubaNet

Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Brazzaville, 27 May 2021 – Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8—12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). A single dose of the...
Worldkfgo.com

Malaysia to escalate EU palm oil dispute at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) – Malaysia is set to escalate a trade dispute with the European Union and two member states for restricting palm oil-based biofuels, WTO filings showed ahead of a meeting of its dispute settlement body on Friday. The EU is implementing a renewable energy directive that the world’s top...
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

Tobacco Market to Witness Excellent Growth by 2026 | Hongyunhonghe Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, China National Tobacco

Global Tobacco Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Tobacco Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hongyunhonghe Tobacco (Group) Co., Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, China National Tobacco Co., Reynolds American Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Altria, Universal Corp & British American Tobacco.
BusinessSciDev.Net

COVID-19: Africa is grappling with vaccination efforts

[NAIROBI] Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic is having severe impacts on Africa’s economies, characterised by job losses, budget cuts and reduced incomes for many people, the continent is currently grappling with vaccine roll-out efforts. As scientists, researchers and governments spearhead efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, vaccination has become...
EconomyBloomberg

China’s Banking Regulator Warns of Global Asset Bubble Risks

Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next. Recent interest rate hikes by emerging economies could lead to a bursting of global financial asset bubbles, according to a senior official with China’s banking regulator. Unprecedented pandemic easing measures by...
IndiaForeign Policy

Fragile India, Strong India

As India’s second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede, it has become clear some parts of the country have met the surge better than others. The state of Kerala in southern India, for example, has dealt with the pandemic in an exemplary fashion—with its mortality rate being the lowest in the country at 0.4 percent—even though it was home to the first COVID-19 case in all of India at the end of January last year. At the other end of the spectrum is Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, where the pandemic response has been little response at all.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Anwar tells government to decentralise vaccination efforts

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the government to let private entities and state governments obtain Covid-19 vaccines on their own. He said that is essential as the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was slow and not effectively reaching those in the rural areas.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains

Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday. Nguyen Thanh Long said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients, and found the new version of the virus. He said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.
Agriculturemelodyinter.com

Agric commissions 450 metric tons of Cassava in Rivers -NigPilot

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has commissioned the Cassava Plant at Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, saying the processing plant will address the challenges of value addition of the crop in the value chain sub-sector. Speaking during the commissioning ceremony yesterday,...
Businesshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey’s economic performance was good last year: World Bank official

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey was one of the rare countries where negative growth did not occur and its economy grew by 1.8% in 2020, said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank country director for Turkey. "This is actually a very important growth rate for large economies,” Kouame stressed during...