Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont Tribune
 3 days ago

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

fremonttribune.com
City
Fremont, NE
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE AND NORTH CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Nickerson, or 26 miles northwest of Omaha, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fremont, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood, Camp Eagle, Camp Cedars and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burt, Butler, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burt; Butler; Dodge SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1115 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from about 40 miles northeast of Omaha about to 30 miles southwest of Lincoln. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds up to around 45 mph and hail up to around half an inch in diameter will be possible with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont, Papillion, La Vista, Blair, Seward, Crete, Ralston, Harlan, Wahoo, Gretna, Waverly, Missouri Valley, Ashland, Milford, Valley and Wilber. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 101. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 34. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 369 and 454.
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska North central Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Bluffs, or 33 miles west of Omaha, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Fremont, Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood, Camp Eagle, Camp Cedars and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Boone County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Lancaster; Madison; Platte; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Thurston, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass and Saline. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne Very High Fire Danger A combination of hot temperatures, strong gusty southwest winds, and relative humidity values ranging from 20 to 25 percent will result in very high fire danger on Saturday. Surface winds are forecast to be from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It is recommended to avoid burning activities and to be cautious with activities that may result in wild fires.