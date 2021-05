The first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders switched to New York on Thursday. After splitting the first two games in Pittsburgh, the Islanders were looking to use the support of some 6,250 passionate fans to take command of the series over the top-seeded Pens. Semyon Varlamov earned his second straight start for New York after missing the series opener while recovering from an apparent injury suffered in the regular-season finale. The only other personnel change from Game 2 was the series debut of Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin, who entered the lineup at the expense of Evan Rodrigues. Malkin missed several stretches during the regular season and was a game-time decision in each of the first two games of the series.