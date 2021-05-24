Atlantic Baseball Team returns Depth and Experience
(Atlantic) Atlantic Head Baseball Coach Joe Brummer welcomed 56-players of eighth through 12th-grade student-athletes to the squad this season. Coach Brummer returns eight out of nine starters, including seniors Grant Sturm, Colin Mullenix, Gunner Kirchhoff, Bodie Johnson, Zane Vance, Garrett Reynolds, and Brendan Atkinson. The pitching staff, along with Reynolds, comprises mostly juniors; Dayton Templeton, Lane Nelson, Wyatt Redinbaugh, and Garrett McLaren. Ethan Sturm, also a junior, will figure into the lineup in several positions.westerniowatoday.com