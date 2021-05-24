COVID-19 Update May 23rd

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 856 new Coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,195,869. Health Officials say 93% of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered. State Health Officials reported 13 new COVID-related deaths across the state, bringing Pennsylvania’s death toll to 27,042. According to the Department of Health’s hospital dashboard, 1,261 people are hospitalized with the virus across Pennsylvania, and 293 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

