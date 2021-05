No. 2 - BTS - “Euphoria”. 66 weeks into its time on the World Digital Song Sales chart, BTS’s smash “Euphoria” enjoys a sizable jump, returning to its previously-hit peak of No. 2 on the tally. Somewhat frustratingly, the tune has never had a chance to run the show, though the band already holds the record for the most champions in the history of the tally.