AB6IX, UNIVERSE Music Drops 'GEMINI' Teaser (Journey Ver.)
Ahead of their new song, AB6IX and UNIVERSE Music dropped the first music video teaser, the "Journey Ver," for "GEMINI." NCSoft and Klap, developers of the latest K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE, dropped the "'GEMINI' Official Music Video TEASER (Journey Ver.)" across their social networking sites. It is the first of MV teasers, to be followed by a "Starlight Ver," according to their previously released a schedule of activities for the latest UNIVERSE Music song.www.kpopstarz.com