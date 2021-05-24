AB6IX, UNIVERSE Music Drops 'GEMINI' Teaser (Journey Ver.)

Music is what I think of when I look back at the past four years. Ask yourself right now “What song did I listen to when I was depressed?” and “What artist was on at every house party?” Whatever you answered I hope you smiled when thinking about it. I’m not sure about everyone else but when I look back at my most listened to songs for each year 2017 through 2020 I can imagine the house my cousin lived in, the people I hung out with most at the time and the person I was in love with. All of these moments combined are a collection of who I was when I was on my journey of self discovery.