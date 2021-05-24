newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AB6IX, UNIVERSE Music Drops 'GEMINI' Teaser (Journey Ver.)

By Mark Alvin
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their new song, AB6IX and UNIVERSE Music dropped the first music video teaser, the "Journey Ver," for "GEMINI." NCSoft and Klap, developers of the latest K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE, dropped the "'GEMINI' Official Music Video TEASER (Journey Ver.)" across their social networking sites. It is the first of MV teasers, to be followed by a "Starlight Ver," according to their previously released a schedule of activities for the latest UNIVERSE Music song.

www.kpopstarz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kang Daniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Ab6ix#Gemini#Video Music#Universe#Guardians Video#Universe Music#Ab6ix#Dle#Brand New Music#Pajama Party#Ncsoft#Journey Ver#Gemini#Mv Teasers#Song#Feat#Pink Outfits#Lucky Abnew#Hoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallkpop.com

TO1 (TOO) drops 1st music video teaser for comeback single 'Son of Beast'

TO1 (TOO) is only days away from their latest comeback!. On May 17 KST, the 'World Klass' rookie boy group unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming single "Son of Beast," the title track off of their 1st mini album 'RE:BORN.' In the clip, the members are seen at a car service garage, dressed in matching racecar driver-inspired outfits brandishing the group's logo on the back of their jackets. The song's funk beat can be heard in the background as they sing a short sample of the single's hook: "I'm a son of a beast."
Musickpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Music, Kang Daniel Raises Excitement With 'Outerspace (Feat. Loco)' TEASER A

Shortly before the release of his UNIVERSE Music release, Kang Daniel releases the first music video teaser for "Outerspace (Feat. Loco)." On May 10, NCSoft and Klap released the "Outerspace (Feat. Loco) Official Music Video Teaser A (Agent Ver.)" across its official social networking sites. In the new, 26-second teaser, similar elements as those found in the earlier released "Concept Film: Silent Black" can be found, though colored this time.
Musickpopstarz.com

TXT's 'Blue Hour' Music Video Surpasses 100 Million Streams

TXT achieves a new milestone with their music video for "Blue Hour"!. Keep on reading to know more. TXT's "Blue Hour" Music Video Surpasses 100 Million Streams. TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, released their third mini-album, "Minisode1: Blue Hour" on October 26, 2020, with the title track "Blue Hour."
Musicbtrtoday.com

The Music Meetup Special Summer/ Gemini Birthday Playlist!

It’s time to get your summer songs in order, everybody! Beach days and BBQs with vaccinated friends are fast approaching. All things summer are coming in hot. You’re going to want a playlist that gets your friends groovin’ and movin’. For this week’s The Music Meetup, I’ve taken past artists...
Musichypebeast.com

Emotional Oranges and Becky G Release Music Video for "Down to Miami"

Rising R&B duo Emotional Oranges and Becky G teamed up earlier this year to bless our streaming platforms with their newest single “Down to Miami”, and now their Summer-appropriate tune has been supported with the release of its music video. From start to finish, the just under four minute visual...
WorldNME

(G)-IDLE’s Yuqi drops edgy teaser for ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ music video

(G)-IDLE member Yuqi has released a music video teaser for ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, the second track from her debut digital single ‘A Page’. Released on May 19, the clip showcases Yuqi pointing a finger gun at herself in the mirror and shooting it, breaking the glass. The trailer also features dizzying editing effects and a vintage film filter. “We don’t need money,” the singer belts out.
Musicthetowerpulse.net

A journey through time and music

Music is what I think of when I look back at the past four years. Ask yourself right now “What song did I listen to when I was depressed?” and “What artist was on at every house party?” Whatever you answered I hope you smiled when thinking about it. I’m not sure about everyone else but when I look back at my most listened to songs for each year 2017 through 2020 I can imagine the house my cousin lived in, the people I hung out with most at the time and the person I was in love with. All of these moments combined are a collection of who I was when I was on my journey of self discovery.
ComicsAnime News Network

Gyokō no Nikuko-san Anime Film Shows Anime Music Video for Theme Song

The official website for Studio 4°C's anime film of Kanako Nishi's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel began streaming a music video on Tuesday for the film's theme song "Image no Uta," set to footage from the film. 10-year-old Kurumi Inagaki sings a GReeeeN-produced cover of the song, the debut single of veteran singer-songwriter Takuro Yoshida.
Celebritieswfav951.com

BTS Dropped Teaser For ‘Butter’

BTS dropped the official teaser for their upcoming single “Butter” on Tuesday (May 18th). The 23-second visual, the K-Pop superstars nod their heads to the beat of their latest English-language track before looking at a buttery stack of pancakes with awe. The only lyrics to be revealed in the clip are, “Get it, let it roll.”
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

MONSTA X Releases Second Concept Photos for 'One Of A Kind'

MONSTA X released its set of concept photos for its ninth mini-album, "One Of A Kind," giving off strong, mature masculine vibes with every shot. A total of 24 photos were released across the Starship Entertainment group's social networking sites. In this set of concept photos, members were shown wearing a white shirt as a base of their mature and charming looks. Some outfits included shoulder holsters, coats, berets, and gloves giving off a detective/ secret agent vibes - a different, yet familiar approach to the group's reputation as a cool and mysterious group.
Entertainmentkpopstarz.com

TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs

PH ONCEs, are you ready? TWICE will be holding an online virtual fan meeting to meet their Filipino fans! Keep on reading for all the details!. TWICE to Hold Online Fan Meeting for Filipino ONCEs. On Monday, May 24, Philippine-based fashion brand BENCH announced that they would be hosting a...
Musickpopstarz.com

MONSTA X Jooheon, NS Yoon-ji Team Up for "If You Love Me" Remake [WATCH]

MONSTA X member Jooheon flexes his vocals and his rap skills in a special remake of the NS Yoon-ji track "If You Love Me." Jooheon and NS Yoon-ji performed together, with the Special Clip being available in the 722 Studio Official YouTube Channel. Their performance is a remake of the 2012 track released by NS Yoon-ji, originally with the former 2PM member Jay Park.
Moviesweisradio.com

Marvel Studios drops sweeping teaser for ‘The Eternals’

We’ve got our first real look at Marvel’s The Eternals, thanks to a brand-new teaser that dropped Monday morning. The film centers on a titular group of super-powered immortal beings who secretly live among us on Earth, and who are locked in an ancient battle with a race known as the Deviants.
Musickpopstarz.com

Dispatch Selects the Top 8 Female K-Pop Soloists

On Wednesday, May 26, Dispatch selected the top female K-pop soloists and shared their choices on their Instagram, @koreadispatch. Want to know who their picks were? Then keep on reading!. 1. IU. IU debuted as a soloist in 2008 but found fame in 2008 with her song "Good Day." Due...