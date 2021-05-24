Ridge students bring home honor | Pennsylvania News
The students of Chestnut Ridge Middle School have brought the highest honor at the regional level on the recent National History Day. “National History Day” is a one-year academic program for 6th to 12th grade students focusing on historical research, interpretation and creative expression. Chestnut Ridge winners included Hayden Angiolieri, the first junior research treatise. Mya Lohr, 2nd, Junior Research Papers; Kayden Snyder, 3rd, Junior Research Papers; Daniel Crawford, First, Junior Exhibition. Dominique Deputy, 2nd, Junior Exhibition; Wyatt Dishon, 3rd, Junior Exhibition. By participating in NHD, students become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights and artists, creating a unique contemporary expression of history. This experience culminates in a series of contests at the local and affiliate levels and the annual national convention in the capital in June. “https://www.nhd.org/why-nhd-works). Chestnut Ridge is competing in Region 4, which includes participants from Armstrong, Bedford, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, Cambria, Elk, and Westmoreland counties. Winners in all regions have moved to state-level competition.pennsylvanianewstoday.com