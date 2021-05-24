ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI: Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

May 26, 2021 - WASHINGTON - Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced a new Department of Justice effort to help protect our communities from the recent increase in. “Today, we renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” said Attorney General Garland. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement. In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grantmaking, we will support programming at all stages – from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction reentry services.”