Missouri State

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI: Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

By Press release submission
stlrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri issued the following announcement on May 18. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, this week, directed the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud.

stlrecord.com
