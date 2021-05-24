Giants news, 5/24: Pressure on Jason Garrett, roster preview, more

I identified Jaylen Waddle, Elijah Moore and Kadarius Toney as values in best-ball leagues heading into the draft, and all three saw their ADPs climb post-draft. Toney still has the biggest discrepancy in fantasy ADP and NFL draft position. My wide receiver prospect model didn’t love Toney, and there are a lot of mouths to feed for the New York Giants. That said, should he really have an ADP only slightly higher that of Amon-Ra St. Brown? Toney was a first-round pick, 20th overall. St. Brown went in the fourth round. You can’t ignore opportunity, but it’s far less important for wide receivers than running backs. As long as a receiver is on the field, he has a chance to earn targets. Generally, first-round receivers are better target earners than fourth-round wideouts, even against stronger competition.