NFL

Giants news, 5/24: Pressure on Jason Garrett, roster preview, more

By Big Blue View
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard work. Dedication. Selflessness. These are all values that New York Giants defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo brings to the team’s locker room from his upbringing and early NFL career. Giants’ defensive backs talk about trip to Florida.

Related
NFLNBC Sports

2021 NFL Offseason: Super Bowl odds, best available free agents

With the 2021 NFL Draft complete, teams around the league are gearing up for offseason activities to prepare for the 2021 season. But with many veteran free agents remaining on the market, there's still time for contenders to bolster their weaknesses and for long-shot teams to improve their Super Bowl odds by adding one of these names.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: RB Devontae Booker

When free agency began the New York Giants raised some eyebrows by quickly signing backup running back Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. What does Booker bring to the table that made the Giants so eager to sign him as the primary backup for Saquon Barkley?. Let’s try...
NFLYardbarker

Do the New York Giants have a top 5 secondary?

At first glance, the New York Giants seem to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL after the acquisition of Tennessee Titan Adoree Jackson. However, that didn’t stop them from attacking the CB position in the 2021 NFL draft, adding UCF corner Aaron Robinson and Oklahoma State DB Rodarius Williams.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 5/14: Rookie jersey numbers, Kelvin Benjamin, Cam Fleming, more

Don’t run right out and buy these. They are subject to change. Your best bet is to wait until the regular season starts and see what numbers players are wearing then. Analytically inclined Giants fans probably threw a party when GM and notorious trade-upper Dave Gettleman traded back in the first round and netted a bounty of draft capital.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 5/13: Kadarius Toney under-valued in Fantasy Football, Kenny Golladay, more

I identified Jaylen Waddle, Elijah Moore and Kadarius Toney as values in best-ball leagues heading into the draft, and all three saw their ADPs climb post-draft. Toney still has the biggest discrepancy in fantasy ADP and NFL draft position. My wide receiver prospect model didn’t love Toney, and there are a lot of mouths to feed for the New York Giants. That said, should he really have an ADP only slightly higher that of Amon-Ra St. Brown? Toney was a first-round pick, 20th overall. St. Brown went in the fourth round. You can’t ignore opportunity, but it’s far less important for wide receivers than running backs. As long as a receiver is on the field, he has a chance to earn targets. Generally, first-round receivers are better target earners than fourth-round wideouts, even against stronger competition.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

New York Giants signal former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin, the team announced Sunday. Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl hero Corey Clement impressed over the weekend during tryouts at rookie minicamp and received one-year deals. A wide receiver...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kelvin Benjamin

When I started writing these 90-man roster profiles about a week ago, doing one on Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t on the radar screen. As New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says, though, roster-building is really a year-round process. The signing of Benjamin after a rookie mini-camp tryout is certainly interesting. He...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Bucs Sign 4 After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton, as Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (via Twitter). Greg Auman of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that Tampa has also agreed to terms with tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley. The four were part of a five-man group invited for tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp and did enough to earn a contract.
NFLelitesportsny.com

Significant number of Giants, Jets players showing up to Phase 2 of offseason program

The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program. The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLlindyssports.com

Giants sign WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

The New York Giants announced the signings Sunday of former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement. Both veteran free agents tried out for the team at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, with Benjamin working out primarily as a tight end. Both received one-year deals.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: CB Sam Beal

Will the New York Giants ever reap the return on investment they hoped for when the used a third-round pick on Sam Beal in the 2018 Supplemental Draft? Beal will be back this summer to try again after opting out of the 2020 season. Let’s take a look at his...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin signs with Giants

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. Buffalo Bills fans saw a familiar name in NFL news on Sunday morning as the New York...
NFLSacramento Bee

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin after tight end tryout: source

The Giants are signing veteran Kelvin Benjamin after his tight end tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Daily News first reported Sunday morning, according to a source. Benjamin, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. When he did play, he was a wide receiver, drafted in the 2014...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking into hosting two teams for joint practices

As the NFL training camps get closer, the New England Patriots are in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants to host joint practices this summer. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has known as their joint practice opponents for quite some time. As long as everything comes together with COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles and Giants could make a ton of sense.
NFLchatsports.com

PFF: Giants’ roster among the worst in NFL

New York Giants, National Football League, Pro Football Focus, Kevin Abrams (American football executive), Dave Gettleman, Super Bowl, Daniel Jones. The New York Giants spent quite a bit of money in free agency this offseason led by general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant GM Kevin Abrams. Because of all the money they spent, Big Blue now have one of the best set of offensive weapons as well as a stacked defensive secondary.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OLB Ryan Anderson

The Giants made a solid effort to build up their outside linebacker corps in both free agency and the draft. So where does outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a five-year veteran and former second-round draft pick by the Washington Football Team, fit into the equation?. Background. Anderson played his college ball...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

New York Giants Facing Uncertain Rest Of Off-Season Regarding OTAs

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge finally was able to get his eyes on the team’s crop of rookies—six draft picks and three undrafted free agents—during the team’s recently completed rookie minicamp. The experience, which Judge didn’t have last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, was something of an...