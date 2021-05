Game 1: UCF vs. Auburn – 2 PM ESPN 2 – Live Stats. Game 2 : FSU vs. Kennesaw State – 4:30 PM ESPN3 – Live Stats. Game 7*: Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 – 4:30 (If necessary) Reserved seats for the NCAA Softball Regional are sold out. However, a limited number of single-day Berm tickets will be available on the morning of each game day on Seminoles.com/tickets. If you have any questions, regarding tickets please contact the FSU ticket office at 850-644-1830 or via email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com.