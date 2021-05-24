FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 participants confirmed
Final event to take place from 20 to 22 August in Copenhagen. Countries to be represented by three players in the Danish capital. The 24-team field for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021™ is set. Belgium, England, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden made it through from Europe at the weekend to book their place in the finals, which will unfold in Copenhagen from 20-22 August. Denmark will also participate as hosts.www.fifa.com