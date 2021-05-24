“A classic Research Cartel”

You are currently viewing the summary. Sometimes a new presidential administration signals where it's headed through whom it selects to lead a federal research agency. That appears to be the case with President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Department of Energy's basic research wing, the Office of Science. Last month, Biden tapped Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil scientist at the University of California, Merced, to lead the office, which has a $7 billion annual budget and is best known for funding physics, running national laboratories, and building atom smashers and other scientific megamachines. The nomination of Berhe, 46, suggests the office will increasingly emphasize research related to climate change, scientists say. Berhe currently studies how factors such as erosion, fire, and temperature affect whether soil soaks up carbon dioxide or releases more of it into the air. She was born and raised in Eritrea and, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would be the first person of color to direct the office.