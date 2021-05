Support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation ensures innovative campus initiative will continue its community-engaged work on both sides of U.S.-Mexico border. It’s hard to deny there are social and environmental challenges at the San Diego-Tijuana border. But where some fold their hands in despair or show up to protest vociferously yet briefly, others see vibrant opportunities and stay to do the hard work of addressing the challenges. One such other is the “Community Stations” initiative, established in 2012 and operating out of the UC San Diego Center on Global Justice, which seeks to make meaningful change in partnership with underserved communities across the border region.