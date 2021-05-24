Future of Apple: is Apple Becoming a Bank?

Social media app Parler has named George Farmer, husband of Trump loyalist Candace Owens, as its new chief executive.The announcement of the appointment of the British conservative comes as the network returns to Apple’s App Store having being removed following the deadly US Capitol riot.Mr Farmer succeeds interim head Mark Meckler, who is leaving the company. Parler did not provide a reason behind the executive change.Having joined Parler in March as operating chief and previously having worked in financial services for a decade, Mr Farmer was also an active financial supporter and candidate for the UK’s Brexit Party.In a statement,...