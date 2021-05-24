newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Future of Apple: is Apple Becoming a Bank?

By Geraldine
thefuturist.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat could be the future of Apple, as the company continues to grow their financial offerings. Right now there is Apple Card, Wallet, and Apple Pay. With trademarks registered for Apple Card in Europe and Hong Kong.

www.thefuturist.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Apple Pay#Hong Kong#Apple Becoming A Bank#Company#Offerings#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Trademarks
Related
EconomyAmerican Banker

Apple job posting points to alternative payment ambitions

Apple is looking for an expert in the payment industry's hottest segments in anticipation of partnerships in point of sale credit, digital wallets, faster payments and cryptocurrency. The recruitment ad is for a business development manager who will lead alternative payment partnerships, including search, screening, negotiation and management. Apple has...
BusinessMacdaily News

IDC: Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market

The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels. Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market. According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in 1Q21. This marked a 34.4% increase from the 77.8 million units shipped in 1Q20 and the first time that first quarter shipments topped 100 million units. While market leaders like Apple and Samsung maintained double-digit market shares during the quarter, most of the growth came from smaller companies.
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple is looking for cryptocurrency experience in ‘alternative payments’ job post

Apple is looking for a business development manager with experience in the cryptocurrency industry to lead the company’s “alternative payments” partnership program. In listing posted Wednesday, Apple said candidates should have five or more years “working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL [Buy Now Pay Later], Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc.”
EconomyUbergizmo

Job Listing Hints At Apple’s Interest In Cryptocurrency

It is no secret that Apple has interest in fintech. The company does have systems like Apple Pay and not too long ago, they also launched the Apple Card. However, could the company be looking to explore cryptocurrency as well? According to a job listing, that seems to be something Apple could be looking into.
Businessbeincrypto.com

Apple Gently Hints at Move Into Alternative Payments Sector

As the cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering from last week’s roller coaster, Apple gently hints at a move into the alternative payments sector. Tech giant Apple posted a job advert on Tuesday for a business development manager, with a focus on alternative payments. Apple is looking for someone to join...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Apple Job Posting Hints At Move Into Crypto Payments

A new Apple job ad might be looking for some cryptocurrency expertise. A Financial Times (FT) report says that the iPhone maker is looking for new talent for its payments division and is looking for a business development manager for alternative payments. According to the job ad, the eventual employee...
BusinessAmerican Banker

JPMorgan Chase, ACI to offer multichannel payments in Europe

As stores that went online-only start to reopen their physical locations, JPMorgan Chase is looking to bolster its position among European merchants by adding software from ACI Worldwide that's designed to support payments across multiple channels. The bank, which is among the largest European merchant acquirers for web payments, will...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Tim Cook defends Apple in Epic Games trial that could decide the future of iPhones

Tim Cook has defended Apple during tense questioning in its trial against Epic Games, which could decide the future of the iPhone and App Store.The chief executive gave hours of evidence and tried to argue that Apple’s current policies – including taking 30 per cent of all digital purchases made through apps – should stay.Epic wants the court to hand down a ruling that would require it to alter those policies, such as by allowing other kinds of purchase systems, or even letting developers add their own app stores to the iPhone in addition to Apple’s own.Mr Cook on Friday told...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Candace Owens’ husband becomes CEO of Parler as it returns to Apple App Store

Social media app Parler has named George Farmer, husband of Trump loyalist Candace Owens, as its new chief executive.The announcement of the appointment of the British conservative comes as the network returns to Apple’s App Store having being removed following the deadly US Capitol riot.Mr Farmer succeeds interim head Mark Meckler, who is leaving the company. Parler did not provide a reason behind the executive change.Having joined Parler in March as operating chief and previously having worked in financial services for a decade, Mr Farmer was also an active financial supporter and candidate for the UK’s Brexit Party.In a statement,...
Businessthehustle.co

🥊 The Apple vs. Microsoft beef

Good news: tax season is over. Less good news: there’s still another one next year. Apple and Microsoft are beefing (again) Apple and Microsoft embody the PC era. Both founded in the 1970s by iconic visionaries (Jobs and Gates), the 2 tech giants regularly fluctuate between cordial cooperation and hip-hop level beef.
Businessimore.com

HTC's 'Jony Ive' to design future Beats products for Apple

Apple reportedly hired Scott Croyle to oversee Beats hardware development. The designer previously ran the design team for HTC. The Jony Ive of HTC is at Apple to take Beats into the future. As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has hired Scott Croyle, who previously led the design team at HTC,...
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple could be cashing into cryptocurrency

A job opening at Apple for an “Alternative Payments” business manager set off a wave of speculation that the iPhone-maker is getting into cryptocurrency. It’s apparently a change of heart by CEO Tim Cook, who’s on the record as being opposed to privately controlled currencies. Apple hiring a ‘Alternative Payments’...
Businessprotocol.com

Epic v. Apple verdict will set the stage for future antitrust battles

The stakes in the Epic v. Apple trial go far beyond one video game company's complaints about the App Store. Now that testimony has wrapped, the decision is in Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers's hands — and federal and state antitrust prosecutors who are already scrutinizing Apple are watching to see how she rules on issues that would likely be central to any case they might bring.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Watch Shipments Register a 50 Percent Annual Growth in Q1 2021, as It Captures One-Third of the Market, but Not Without Some Competition

A new report by Counterpoint Research says that global smartwatch shipments rose by 35 percent in Q1 2021 year-over-year. For Apple, it was the same scenario as the technology giant retained its position as the leader, causing overall growth of its Apple Watch line by 50 percent year-over-year as demand for the Apple Watch Series 6 increased. The company also saw its market share increase by 3 percent as compared to the year-ago quarter to 33.5 percent this quarter.
Businessprotocol.com

How Apple really works

Good morning! This Sunday, here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a number of new looks inside Apple's business to the seemingly simple reason Netflix is so dominant. Best of Protocol. Apple's Craig Federighi throws Mac security under the...