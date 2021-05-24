Future of Apple: is Apple Becoming a Bank?

Tim Cook has defended Apple during tense questioning in its trial against Epic Games, which could decide the future of the iPhone and App Store.The chief executive gave hours of evidence and tried to argue that Apple’s current policies – including taking 30 per cent of all digital purchases made through apps – should stay.Epic wants the court to hand down a ruling that would require it to alter those policies, such as by allowing other kinds of purchase systems, or even letting developers add their own app stores to the iPhone in addition to Apple’s own.Mr Cook on Friday told...