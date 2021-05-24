newsbreak-logo
Budweiser APAC’s Legal Boss Has 100 Outside Firms for Asia Alone

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Katerberg oversees legal work for group of Asian markets. Craig Katerberg is working with about 100 outside law firms in addition to his in-house team of 129 people in a new job that’s brought the chief legal and corporate affairs officer of Budweiser Brewing Company Asia-Pacific Limited to the other side of globe.

news.bloomberglaw.com
Business985theriver.com

India’s Paytm targets $3 billion IPO – Bloomberg News

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/paytm-is-said-to-target-3-billion-ipo-largest-ever-for-india on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in...
Businessfinextra.com

Canadian Firm Alphawave’s UK IPO Shows London Stock Exchange Still Has Pulling Power

Alphawave IP Group has its sights firmly set on a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing with share prices ranging from £3.75 to £4.30 - amounting to a valuation of up to £3.2 billion according to bookrunner JP Morgan. As a Canadian firm, Alphawave’s choice to debut in London is a significant indicator that despite COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainty, the LSE is still capable of showcasing pulling power for up and coming unicorn companies.
EconomyLaw.com

Asia Legal Briefing: Will India's Market Liberalization Happen Soon?

We are switching gear this week. So far this year, we’ve had quite a bit of news from the India market. But the unfortunate COVID-19 got most of the attention recently. We will review some recent stories about market liberalization, Indian firms and Indian lawyers. And we ask some questions.
Marketsomahanews.net

JD Logistics debuts on Hong Kong market

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- JD Logistics, Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on Friday. Shares of the company opened at 46.05 Hong Kong dollars (nearly 6 U.S. dollars), up from its offer price of 40.36 Hong Kong dollars.
BusinessBloomberg

Mondelez to Buy European Snack Maker Chipita for $2 Billion

Mondelez International Inc., the packaged-food giant known for Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, agreed to buy European snack maker Chipita SA for about $2 billion. Chipita had about $580 million in revenue in 2020 and has “a proven track record of consistent growth from its portfolio of croissant and baked snack brands,” Mondelez said in a statement. The company, which is based in Greece, employs about 5,100 workers and produces in 13 plants. Its goods are delivered to more than 50 countries. Rothschild & Co. advised Chipita on the deal.
Marketsmorningstar.com

JD Logistics to Raise Over US$3 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

JD Logistics Inc. will raise over US$3 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong after pricing its shares at the lower half of an indicative range. The logistics arm of JD.com Inc. set the IPO price at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.20), the company said Thursday. JD Logistics...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Scooter Startup Lime Adds Global General Counsel From Pizza Hut

Sarah Binder to succeed Lindsey Haswell as company’s top lawyer. Haswell recently became Blockchain.com’s new internal legal chief. Lime, a transportation startup specializing in electric scooter rentals and other forms of transportation, has picked up Pizza Hut executive Sarah Binder to be its new global general counsel. Russell Murphy, a...
Businessyourdecommissioningnews.com

Titres en action: Saputo, Goldman Sachs, AstraZeneca

Here is a selection of the ads that have (or will) drive the prices of these companies:. So you never miss an update) The dairy-free Scottish cheese maker and American factory specializing in value-added ingredients has moved into a multinational company a favour (Saab, $ 40.51). The total shopping bill is approximately $ 187 million. The dairy said Tuesday it has acquired Bute Island Foods and is on the verge of closing a deal for the Reedsburg specialty protein plant in Wisconsin. Saputo believes these acquisitions are in line with its global strategic plan, which it will unveil by the end of next week, along with its results at the end of the year. Bute Island Foods is a manufacturer and distributor of dairy-free cheeses for the retail and food service industries. It owns the “Sheese” brand for vegan products and its own brands. In a press release, Chairman and CEO, Lino Saputo, explained that he wants to expand Saputo’s presence “in the dairy substitute sector, in order to meet the changing requirements of our customers and consumers”.
BusinessLaw.com

Deloitte Legal Absorbs Italian Law Firm in Latest Big Four Expansion

Deloitte Legal is absorbing a boutique law firm in Genoa, Italy, creating a new department of maritime and transport law in the northern Italian port city, the firm has announced. The move, effective June 1, is the latest expansion in Europe by the legal arms of the Big Four accounting...
Retailftnnews.com

E-Commerce Sales in Asia Pacific to Nearly Double

Asia Pacific’s e-commerce sales are expected to nearly double by 2025 reaching USD 2 trillion, according to global market research company Euromonitor International. The region is predicted to see the highest retailing sales growth in 2020-2025, following Latin America, with digitalisation, connectivity and demographics representing the key drivers in the region’s shift into an innovation hub post-pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

China's largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will offer a 51% funding contribution ratio,...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Ireland’s Regtech Fenergo has Reportedly been Acquired by Private Equity Firms

Ireland’s Regtech firm Fenergo reveals that it has been acquired by private equity companies, the Paris-headquartered Astorg and London’s Bridgepoint, from Insight Partners. Although the financial terms of the deal haven’t been shared publicly, the Irish Times said that industry sources claim that the transaction was valued at around $600...
Salt Lake City, UTslenterprise.com

Legal tech firm Filevine acquires Outlaw

Filevine, a legal technology platform based in Salt Lake City, has acquired contract management software firm Outlaw. Outlaw specializes in contract document creation, editing and real-time end-to-end collaboration. Filevine develops and markets cloud-based software that provides case, matter and investigation management solutions for the legal industry. “When we started to...
WorldLaw.com

Asia Legal Briefing: The Curious Case of Chinese Firms' Internationalization

This week, another look at what Chinese firms are doing outside of the country. I asked lawyers and industry observers alike why on earth we aren’t seeing Chinese law firms making headway globally despite years of trying to internationalize. The answer I got? Be patient. It will happen, the trend won’t reverse, but there needs to be an adjustment of expectations. And I have a few notes towards the end regarding who’s eligible to enter the China Law & Practice Awards. Read on.
BusinessPosted by
ARTnews

New Advisory Firm Sets Sights on Asia’s Rising Class of Collectors

As the Asian art market continues to grow, two young collectors and longtime friends, Ed Tang and Jonathan Cheung, have launched an advisory firm as a way to tap into a rapidly expanding millennial collector base in Asia. Based in New York and Hong Kong, the five-month old Art-Bureau could prove to be a formidable force in the area.
WorldTechCrunch

UTEC, one of Asia’s largest deep-tech investment firms, launches new $275M fund

UTEC is an independent firm that works closely with universities. It is associated with The University of Tokyo (UTokyo), where it has a partnership with its Technology Licensing Office (TLO) to spin off and invest in companies that originated as research projects. It has also worked with researchers from Waseda University, Kyoto University, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, Cambridge University, the National University of Singapore and the Indian Institute of Technology, among other institutions.