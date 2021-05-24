US tech giants to lead renewable energy business in the next five to ten years: Poll

I am a Chemical Engineer with overall 15years rich experience in Oil & Gas downstream refining business. – I am currently working as a Technical Proposal Manager for oil refining downstream industry, FCC and Treating technologies (which include UOP Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC), Propylene Recovery Unit, and UOP treating Technologies) – part of the Project Technology Group (aka Sales Support) within UOP’s Process Technology and Equipment business unit. The Projects Technology Group provides design concepts, optimized designs, and technical sales support to UOP’s customers. – – As a Program Manager/Project Manager at Honeywell UOP, I was directly responsible for delivering multiple solutions available in the portfolio based on a digital platform (IIoT solutions improving process reliability and performance, asset reliability and performance), people training, and performance through training simulators, etc.