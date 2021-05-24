US tech giants to lead renewable energy business in the next five to ten years: Poll

Over the past few years, renewable energy stocks have found a place among the most desirable stocks. This is because almost everyone understands that green or renewable energy is the future. The renewable energy stocks have been performing well over the past couple of years, and are expected to remain active in the foreseeable future as well. If you are a long-term investor, experts believe now is the right time to add such stocks to your portfolio. To help you select, detailed below are the most searched for renewable energy stocks.