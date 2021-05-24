newsbreak-logo
US tech giants to lead renewable energy business in the next five to ten years: Poll

power-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle was one of the first technology companies to use renewable energy for its operations by signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) in 2010 and since then other companies have followed. Verdict has conducted a poll to assess by when the US tech giants such as Amazon and Google can...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Market#Tech Companies#Energy Companies#Renewable Energy Sources#Solar Companies#Ppa#Power Technology#American Tech Giants#Leading Tech Behemoths#Renewable Ppas#Clean Energy Sources#Energy Economics#Poll#Technology Companies#Data Centres Market#Wind#Us
