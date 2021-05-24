newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Commentary on a new generation of tiger parents

By Jim Zellmer
schoolinfosystem.org
 4 days ago

When I speak to her a decade later, Chua — a US-born law professor at Yale — is even more circumspect. And, in a parallel moment of self-awareness, China itself may be reaching a similar conclusion on the wisdom of allowing educational arms races to get out of control. Earlier...

www.schoolinfosystem.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Reuters#New Oriental#Tal#Communist#Tiger Parents#After School Classes#Private Tutoring Industry#Educational Arms Races#Self Awareness#Slackening Birth Rates#Professor#Listed Tutoring Companies#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
Kidsachsstinger.com

Generation Z: Morally Attentive, or Too Sensitive?

People, mostly in America, have gotten very sensitive throughout the years, and seem to get offended by many things–even going as far as to ruin people’s lives due to them doing something they did not even know could be offensive. Teenagers belonging to Generation-Z have grown to possess very sensitive...
ChinaForeign Policy

Understanding China Is Getting Harder Every Month

It has never been easy to write about China, but today access is harder, and sources are more limited than they have been for decades. The pandemic hasn’t helped—since March 2020, China’s borders have been closed to most non-Chinese citizens. The result of this is that it is even harder for outsiders—and even most Chinese—to understand what is happening inside the country.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

A new generation of storytellers emerges

Here’s a camera, now tell a purposeful story. That’s the opportunity UCLA’s Center for EthnoCommunications presents its students. Established in 1996 by filmmaker Robert Nakamura at the Asian American Studies Center, the students and faculty have built a program that goes beyond the classroom. With deep roots in Asian American and minority activism, EthnoCommunications students learn the craft of documentary filmmaking and how to give communities a voice through film.
Family Relationshipsgivingcompass.org

Generation Hope: Breaking Down Education Barriers and Creating Economic Opportunity for Teen Parents

This Q&A is part of a series highlighting the work of Black education leaders in partnership with the 1954 Project. When she was a senior in high school, Nicole Lynn Lewis held a stack of college acceptance letters in one hand and a positive pregnancy test in the other. Five years later — despite immense financial and emotional challenges — Lewis walked across the graduation stage at the College of William & Mary with her daughter.
San Francisco, CAmarinlocalnews.com

Commentary: Shameless finds a new level

Just when you think teachers unions can’t go much lower, along comes something so nakedly shameless that it forces you to lower the bar. Again. Get a load of this from the San Francisco Chronicle last week:. “When the teachers union over the weekend announced the ‘exciting news’ that San...
Worldtucsonpost.com

Chinese people 'biggest victims' CCP regime, says host

Sydney [Australia], May 27 (ANI): American-born Australian columnist and TV host Rita Panahi has said that Chinese people are the "biggest victims" of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime, which has received global condemnation for human rights abuses. During a programme on Sky News.com.AU, the host said that Australians know...
Worldmit.edu

Searching for truth in data from authoritarian regimes

Like most scientists, Minh Trinh has long been preoccupied with trying to understand his surroundings. For Trinh, this curiosity has been directed at the most impactful, yet elusive, force in his early life — the one-party Vietnamese government. Under the Communist Party of Vietnam, many of the decisions that impacted Trinh’s life were made behind closed doors.
United Nationsbitchute.com

N1755L - Truth Above Everything

Variants, variants, variants! Michael Yeadon had been saying all along that they were no threat. For a long time now Michael Yeadon has been telling us that variants are never sufficiently different from the original virus, that once you've been exposed to the virus, even if you have not shown any symptoms, your immune system will immediately recognize the variants. The whole variants narrative is bullshit and Mr. Yeadon has been telling us that all along, for many months now.
Sciencegenevashorereport.com

Opinion/Editorial, May 26, 2021

Entropy is the word physicists use to discuss the passage of time in physical terms. Entropy basically means that things, stuff, energy, and so on, go from a state of organization to disorganization, never the reverse unless interfered with. Human beings interfere with this thermodynamic law all the time. In fact, in physics, human existence is mostly defined by this reverse process. Humans build things, make things happen, and interfere with the natural process all the time. Many people think that the advancements made by humans in almost all areas are a waste and a danger to the environment and the planet itself. Those humans are usually speaking or writing after a full meal, a good night’s sleep, and in air-conditioned or heated enclosures.
Economypingwest.com

China's big data sector grows over 30% in past five years

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-20), the compound growth rate of China's big data industry exceeded 30%, with annual sales reaching RMB 1 trillion ($156 billion) in 2020. Details: On Monday, at the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province, Liu Liehong,...
Electronicsatlantanews.net

Rare Earth Elements Market (2021-2025) | Common Applications of Rare Earth Metals to Drive Global Market at an Accelerated Pace

Fairfield Market Research's latest report states that the global rare earth elements (REE) market is witnessing a boom as its end users stand on the cusp of revolutionary upheaval. Commonly understood as neodymium, cerium, praseodymium, lanthanum, yttrium, and dysprosium, the rare earth elements or metals are indispensable to the automotive and the consumer electronics industries. Used in the production of hybrid and electric cars, computers, superconductors, and batteries, these elements have a huge scope as the world inches closer to living a digitized reality.
Chinadallassun.com

Australian Academic Faces Espionage Trial in China

SYDNEY - Australia is urging China to apply "basic international standards of justice" to the case of a Chinese-born Australian writer on trial in Beijing for espionage. After more than two years in detention, Australian Yang Hengjun will be tried Thursday for espionage in a closed court in China. Yang...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

New Report Reveals Differing Passions Among a New Generation of Wealthy Individuals

Wealth-X Launches the Second Edition of “Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy”. Wealth-X, the world’s leading provider of data and insight on the wealthy, today released Interests Passions and Hobbies Report 2021. The second edition of this report examines the pursuits of the wealthy, focusing on the very high net worth (VHNW) population—those with $5m to $30m—and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals with $30m or more.
Chinaforeignaffairs.com

China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”
Educationmarketscale.com

Weapons of Mass Instruction

ASU+GSV Summit, the EdTech event that connects leading minds with the belief that all people have equal access to the future, today announced its annual list of the leading and most transformational, private companies in global learning, the EdTech 150. The ASU+GSV Summit estimates that these 150 companies reach approximately 3 billion people, or close to half of the global population, and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.
Indiaommcomnews.com

China Blames Britain For India’s Troubles In Kashmir

New Delhi/Beijing: In an unusual diplomatic move, China on Friday lashed out at the British blaming them for India’s troubles in Kashmir. In a series of tweets, the Chinese government spokesperson Zhao Lijian attacked the UK and its British imperialistic past, with respect to India and Indian Kashmir. “If British...
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

From batik to coding: these training projects are empowering Indonesia's youth

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. COVID-19 lockdowns have led to school closures and unemployment. Without support, the future of work looks bleak for young people in Indonesia. YCAB Foundation provides training and microloans – helping to...
TrafficPosted by
AFP

Montenegro learns true cost of China-backed $1 bn road to nowhere

Two sleek new roads vanish into mountain tunnels high above a sleepy Montenegrin village, the unlikely endpoint of a billion-dollar project bankrolled by China that is threatening to derail the tiny country's economy. The government has already burnt through $944 million in Chinese loans to complete the first stretch of road, just 41 kilometres (25 miles), making it among the world's most expensive pieces of tarmac. Chinese workers have spent six years carving tunnels through solid rock and raising concrete pillars above gorges and canyons, but the road in effect goes nowhere. Almost 130 kilometres still needs to be built at a likely cost of at least one billion euros ($1.2 billion).