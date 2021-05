As we enter the 16th month of the COVID pandemic, many problems still remain. Why after 16 months does it often feel like we’ve really made so little progress?. First, the good: 1) There are a multitude of highly effective vaccines, 2) The national and state governments are doing their best to regulate human interaction without crippling the economy, and 3) People by and large really are trying to be responsible. The bad: 1) There is still 30% of the U.S. population that is refusing vaccination, 2) There are many places in the world that are currently going through dramatic infection waves (India, Chile), and 3) The resistant, more dangerous strains are becoming much more prevalent. Let’s look at the problem side a bit.