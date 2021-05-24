newsbreak-logo
Verve Group Releases Proprietary On-Device Audience Activation Technology

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerve Group, a privacy-first omnichannel ad platform, announced the release of ATOM, an on-device mobile audience activation technology. ATOM (or Anonymized Targeting on Mobile) is a pioneering solution for digital advertising that enables brands to reach the right audiences on mobile and increase return on ad spend without compromising user privacy. As the digital ecosystem adapts to privacy initiatives and regulations globally, Verve Group recognized the opportunity to build a solution for the future where anonymized targeting will soon be the norm.

