Minorities

Commentary on critical race theory

By Jim Zellmer
schoolinfosystem.org
 4 days ago

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) submitted public comment to the United States Department of Education against the adoption of a proposed grant program to prioritize Critical Race Theory in federally funded American History and Civics Education. WILL’s public comment emphasizes our concern that the Biden Administration is attempting to push Critical Race Theory – including the New York Times’ “1619 Project” and the “anti-racism” ideology of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi – into public school curriculum.

Minorities
Politics
Society
This story about social studies was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. As Chris Tims, a high school teacher in Waterloo, Iowa, sees it, history education is about teaching students to synthesize diverse perspectives on the nation’s complicated past.
Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Arntzen, as an elected official, has the responsibility to serve all Montanans — not just some. Instead, she needlessly and recklessly chose to place Montana’s public education system in the crosshairs of a national political debate. Her recent opinion piece undermines long-established critical race theory that...
MONTGOMERY—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in urging the Biden administration to reconsider educational proposals aimed at injecting critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and other divisive, "intellectually bankrupt" political projects into America’s classrooms. “The Biden administration has wasted no time in...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A bill that recently passed in the State House of Representatives would limit how race is allowed to be taught in Texas classrooms. It would ban or limit the teaching of critical race theory, an academic discipline that examines how racism has shaped legal and social systems within the United States and views race as a social construct.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Critical Race Theory in the classroom. It’s a hot topic among local parents and President Biden. It seems like everyone is starting to form their own opinions on Critical Race Theory. If you take a look through Twitter you can see a lot of big-name politicians chiming in with their thoughts. We’ve seen several Republican leaders from across the country urge school districts not to bring it to the classroom.
Protesters and state government board members from Los Alamitos, California to Boise, Idaho are trying to stop the implementation of critical race theory into the K-12 curriculum. Critical race theory, also known as CRT, is a concept that aims to understand and address inequality and racism through the United States....
(Natural News) The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest national organization representing physicians and medical students in the United States, says it will set aside its long-held concept of meritocracy in favor of “racial justice” and “health equity.”. (Article by GQ Pan republished from TheEpochTimes.com) In an 86-page strategic plan...
Hahaha! “Critical Race Theory.” So what troubled character thought of THAT terminology?. Democrats are simply rewriting history and our culture to fit their inaccurate perception or needs, which is to victimize Blacks and apparently other races (we’re told) instead of letting them improve themselves based on their own merit. We...
(CNN) — Trial-level federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson has handled some of the most politically significant court cases of the Trump era and its aftermath and become one of the most incisive voices on the corruption and political spin of the era. Known for her sharp criticism of the Trump...
It was an energizing speech. Vice President Kamala Harris made a joke about green electricity during her commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Friday. "Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he," she said, before laughing.
Employers are legally allowed to require their workers get a Covid-19 shot, with some exceptions, the federal government clarified Friday, as many businesses clamor for more legal guidance as they move to reopen offices. Key Facts. The updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) confirms what many legal...
We recently discussed the controversy at Rutgers Law School over the reading of the “n-word” from a state supreme court opinion. Now there is a potentially serious conflict brewing over the right of the student government to demand that all student groups hold at least one event featuring critical race theory or diversity issues. The requirement (for any group receiving more than $250) presents some interesting questions in the conflict between free speech and diversity programs at such schools.On November 20, 2020, the student bar association on the Camden campus amended its constitution to add a section titled “Student Organizations Fostering Diversity and Inclusion.” The section mandates that if an organization “requests or receives $250 or more in total allocations,” they are required to “plan at least one (1) event that addresses their chosen topics through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
Kudos to the author of “Lies, rhetoric have consequences” (May 23) for showing the true face of the Democratic Party. A party that is so bereft of ideas and policies that would help all Americans, that it has to rely on party ideologues to spread its own disinformation and lies just to hang onto the small vestige of power it currently has.
In the spring of 2007, the North Carolina General Assembly formally apologized, with “profound contrition,” for the state’s history of “wrongs inflicted upon Black citizens by means of slavery, exploitation and legalized racial segregation.”. The legislature’s two-page resolution traces an historical arc from the introduction of enslaved people into the...
Donald A. Daugherty, Jr has joined the Institute for Free Speech as Senior Attorney. IFS is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to protecting First Amendment political speech rights and its attorneys litigate in courts across the country. Don has over 30 years of experience in trial and appellate litigation, and has been named among the “Best Lawyers in America” and Wisconsin’s “Super Lawyers.” He earned his J.D. from Northwestern University and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall was the most consequential jurist in American history, but his historical importance is no match for the modern impulse to disown our flawed forebears. Last week, University of Illinois trustees voted to remove his name from the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School, which will now be called the UI-Chicago School of Law.