newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Becomes Third State To Pass Free-Range Kids Law

By Jim Zellmer
schoolinfosystem.org
 4 days ago

Hats off to Texas: Over the weekend, it became the third U.S. state, after Utah and Oklahoma, to make reasonable childhood independence the law of the land. Now parents who live there cannot be investigated for neglect simply for giving their kids some old-fashioned freedom. Amazingly, the bill became law...

www.schoolinfosystem.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maimonides
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#State Laws#Childhood#The New York Daily News#Maimonides Medical Center#Americans#House#Free Range Kids#Parents#Medical#Brooklyn#Neglect#Bipartisan Support#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
keranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateCorsicana Daily Sun

Texas to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...