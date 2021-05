ST. PETERSBURG — It didn’t quite have the intensity of a league championship match, but it came pretty close. Before an enthralled Saturday night crowd of 2,355 at Al Lang Stadium, the Rowdies defeated the Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 . The franchises were slated to face off in last year’s USL Championship final, but it was scrapped due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Rowdies. Saturday’s regular-season matchup had some lulls in the first half, but the second act contained all sorts of drama.