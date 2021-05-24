Ryanair passengers charged ‘hijack fee’ after flight is forced to land in Belarus
Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania that was forced by a fighter jet to land in Belarus have been charged extra for the privilege, it has emerged. It is understood that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the flight to land in Minsk because there was a chap on board who he wished to speak to because he had written some very nasty things about the government in the past and his little feelings had been hurt.newsthump.com