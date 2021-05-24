newsbreak-logo
Ryanair passengers charged ‘hijack fee’ after flight is forced to land in Belarus

newsthump.com
 3 days ago

Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania that was forced by a fighter jet to land in Belarus have been charged extra for the privilege, it has emerged. It is understood that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the flight to land in Minsk because there was a chap on board who he wished to speak to because he had written some very nasty things about the government in the past and his little feelings had been hurt.

Europeunian.info

Zelensky's Office names reason behind terminating air traffic with Belarus

The Office's deputy chief says the move is not a sanction instrument targeting Minsk. The government's decision to terminate air traffic with Belarus is aimed at ensuring safety of Ukrainian citizens traveling by air. That's according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko who spoke on the air...
PoliticsIola Register

Behind Belarusian despot stands Putin

Imagine you are flying over Europe in a European air carrier on your way home from a Greek vacation in the post-coronavirus era. Suddenly, your plane does a 180-degree turn and lands in Minsk, Belarus. You see from your window that it is being “escorted” by a MiG-29 fighter jet. You are held for seven hours at the Minsk airport, while an exiled Belarusian dissident and his girlfriend are seized from among the passengers and hustled off by security police.
ProtestsWSLS

At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

KYIV – Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go. Pratasevich, who ran a...
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." In a...
PoliticsWBUR

Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus' authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country. President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country's affairs and "strangle" his nation by ordering new sanctions. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley...
Travelnextvame.com

Belarusian flights are no longer permitted to travel to Sweden

On Monday, the Swedish Transport Agency took a decision to discourage Swedish airlines from flying over Belarusian airspace. Later in the evening, European Union leaders urged that Belarusian airlines not be allowed into the European Union. Despite this, on Tuesday, a plane landed from Minsk as scheduled in Ireland before...
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Belarus president claims Ryanair plane bomb warning came ‘from Switzerland’

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed warnings about a bomb on the passenger plane came from Switzerland, in his first public remarks since the Ryanair hijacking, Mr Lukashenko was speaking to a group of MPs and officials in Minsk on Wednesday morning. He also said reaction to the incident showed Europe was acting with its domestic enemies to destabilise Belarus.“As we predicted, ill-wishers from outside and inside the country, have changed their methods of attacking us,” he said. “They have crossed many red lines and crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morality.”Officials in Minsk previously claimed the bomb warning...
Cyclingdailyjournal.net

Germany pulls out of track cycling championships in Belarus

BERLIN — Germany’s national track cycling team will not compete at next month’s Elite Track European Championships in Belarus in response to what the West has called a state-sponsored hijacking involving an opposition journalist. Raman Pratasevich was arrested after being pulled off a flight that was diverted to Minsk on...
PoliticsDerrick

Dictator or 'Dad'? Belarus leader suppresses all dissent

MOSCOW (AP) — When Alexander Lukashenko became its president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world’s notice through dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. Sunday's forced diversion of a commercial airliner...
PoliticsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko?

EVIL Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko has been desperately clinging to power during his decades-long oppressive reign. If the Kremlin’s gun-toting ally isn’t ‘hijacking’ passenger planes, he’s busy overseeing the brutal punishment of his opponents, who are kept in line with electric shocks, severe beatings and broken bones, says a report.
Europenysepost.com

Defiant Lukashenko defends plane diversion, blasts critics

Protasevich is the co-founder of social media news channel Nexta, which played a major role in mass protests in Belarus last summer demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko after his victory in the august 9 elections. On Sunday, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair jetliner flying over the country...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden blasts Belarus plane diversion as US vows to hold regime ‘to account’

President Biden has directed his team to draft potential measures to respond to Belarus’ forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, he revealed in a new statement — calling the action an “outrageous incident.”. The statement, released Monday evening, came in response to growing international outrage...