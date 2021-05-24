Ryanair passengers charged ‘hijack fee’ after flight is forced to land in Belarus

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed warnings about a bomb on the passenger plane came from Switzerland, in his first public remarks since the Ryanair hijacking, Mr Lukashenko was speaking to a group of MPs and officials in Minsk on Wednesday morning. He also said reaction to the incident showed Europe was acting with its domestic enemies to destabilise Belarus.“As we predicted, ill-wishers from outside and inside the country, have changed their methods of attacking us,” he said. “They have crossed many red lines and crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morality.”Officials in Minsk previously claimed the bomb warning...