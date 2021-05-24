Baseball round-up: Bays, Brewers win; high school action returns
Sunday provided no rest for baseball fans as the area's high school teams prepare to play again on Monday. In Door County League action, the Sister Bay Bays beat West Jacksonport 20-5 in six innings. According to the Sister Bay Bays Facebook page, multiple-RBI hits by Bubba Laughlin and Stewart Larsen blew the game open while Sam Forkert kept the damage minimal despite Sunday's adverse weather. Other scores have not been reported as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.doorcountydailynews.com