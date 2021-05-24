Baseball round-up: Bays, Brewers win; high school action returns

At The Hill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, it was a night of celebration mixed with a night of competition. The night that signaled their first night of races since 2019 started with a tribute to the parents of race promoter, Martin Kelsey. It was also the track’s 67th birthday, as they opened operations in 1954. Brett Wenzel would bring home hardware in the stock car twenty lap feature. Full results can be found below.