newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Baseball round-up: Bays, Brewers win; high school action returns

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday provided no rest for baseball fans as the area's high school teams prepare to play again on Monday. In Door County League action, the Sister Bay Bays beat West Jacksonport 20-5 in six innings. According to the Sister Bay Bays Facebook page, multiple-RBI hits by Bubba Laughlin and Stewart Larsen blew the game open while Sam Forkert kept the damage minimal despite Sunday's adverse weather. Other scores have not been reported as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

doorcountydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Algoma, WI
County
Door County, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Door County, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Bays Brewers#The Milwaukee Brewers#Reds#Sevastopol#Oconto#Peshtigo#Southern Door#West Jacksonport#Baseball Fans#Mlb Action#The Game#Multiple Rbi Hits#Cincinnati#Drive#Lead#Single Tallies#School#Gibraltar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

County League Baseball Opens with No-Hitter

Door County League (DCL) baseball returned to action May 9 with an opening-day highlight: Egg Harbor’s Aly Burne threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Maplewood. Prior to Sunday’s games, host teams observed a moment of silence for two DCL icons who died in the fall of 2019. Jennings...
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Softball round-up: Miller's cycle propels Eagles

A cross-county matchup highlights Friday's slate after a full day of softball on Thursday. Callie Miller hit for the cycle, including a grand slam, in Southern Door's 12-6 victory over Oconto. Rebecca Kroll's three-run triple and five innings of one-hit ball led Luxemburg-Casco to the 11-0 win over Clintonville. Sturgeon...
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Raceway celebrates reopening, anniversary

At The Hill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, it was a night of celebration mixed with a night of competition. The night that signaled their first night of races since 2019 started with a tribute to the parents of race promoter, Martin Kelsey. It was also the track’s 67th birthday, as they opened operations in 1954. Brett Wenzel would bring home hardware in the stock car twenty lap feature. Full results can be found below.
Ephraim, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Southern Door tops local schools in golf

Southern Door was the closest to Packerland powers Peshtigo and Oconto in Thursday's golf meet at Peninsula State Park in Ephraim. The Eagles shot a 202 for a third-place finish behind Peshtigo (161) and Oconto (187). Sturgeon Bay finished five strokes behind the Eagles followed by Sevastopol (224). Top local golfers included Southern Door's Jacob Norton (44), Sturgeon Bay's Kyle Bilski (44), Gibraltar's Peyton Thomas and Teddy Roth (49), and Sevastopol's Jack and Frankie de Young (52).
Kewaunee, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Softball: Kewaunee outlasts Southern Door; other area games

The Packerland and Luxemburg-Casco were busy on Tuesday. Kewaunee would stay undefeated with an extra-inning win over Southern Door, 8-7. Algoma would fall to Oconto 8-5. Luxemburg-Casco shut out Waupaca in their return to play, 12-0. Gibraltar swept Sturgeon Bay with two, one-run defeats. Sevastopol would get a ten-run victory...