Gibraltar to host Door County Classic

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will play in the area's only softball action Monday afternoon. Rescheduled from April 30th, the Clippers will host NEW Lutheran for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. The Clippers are still looking for their first win of the season after losing one of its games last Thursday to Algoma 17-7. The Blazers are also looking for their first win of the season, losing its games to Oconto last week 18-0 and 22-2. Both teams are struggling in the pitching the department with the Clippers being outscored 44-16 and the Blazers 88-2 in their first games of the season.