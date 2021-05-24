newsbreak-logo
Door County, WI

Gibraltar to host Door County Classic

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour schools will battle for bragging rights on Monday afternoon as the Gibraltar track team hosts the Door County Classic on Monday. In its last running of the meet in 2019, Sturgeon Bay swept the boys and girls titles. The Clippers girls scored 103 points, which was 24 more points than second-place Sevastopol. The Clippers boys edged Southern Door 92-89.5. This year, the Sevastopol girls track team has won all of its conference meets so far this season, Southern Door won a quad meet it hosted earlier this month, edging out Sturgeon Bay.

doorcountydailynews.com
